Time running out to honor graduates

Posted on June 5, 2018
Kenton Times readers have one last opportunity to recognize graduates in the 2018 Grad Times section to be published by the Times.

The final deadline to submit a picture and information is noon Wednesday.

The section is open to high school, GED, technical, trade school or college graduates.

The cost is $20 for a black and white or $25 for color.

Email photos to lheacock@kentontimes.com or submit your information online at kentontimes.com/grad-times.

Photos also can be dropped off at the Times’ office, 201 E. Columbus St., Kenton.

Include the name of the graduate, school and date of graduation.

