Times sports editor killed in accident

WILMINGTON — Kenton Times Sports Editor Kendrick Jesionowski was killed over the weekend in an accident in Clinton County.

Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton and Lisa Lynne Reiss, 57, of Marysville were found Tuesday afternoon in a truck in Cowan Lake near Wilmington.

They had been attending a horse show and were returning to the campgrounds where they were staying when the vehicle went off the roadway and into the lake, according to reports from WLWT-TV in Cincinnati.

The couple had been reported missing to authorities.

The Wilmington News Journal reports the vehicle was found in ten feet of water at the lake.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources conducted the search and recovery at the lake. The agency announced the names of the victims late Wednesday morning.

Jesionowski had worked at the Times for more than 20 years, where he had been a news reporter, sports reporter and sports editor.

“Kendrick was a good co-worker and friend during the past 20-plus years at the Times,” said Editor Tim Thomas. “He enjoyed covering Hardin County high school sports and it showed in his articles.”

When he wasn’t covering sports, Jesionowski could be counted on to report on school boards, council meetings and other news.

“Kendrick’s dedication to producing quality stories and photos for the Times will be missed,” Thomas said. “We extend our sympathies to Kendrick’s family, including sons Theo and Cam.”