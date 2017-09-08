Truck and Tractor Pull tonight at fair

The Hardin County Truck and Tractor Pull is the big draw tonight at the Hardin County Fair. It begins at 7 p.m. in the grandstand.

Preceding it will be a performance by the Renegade Equestrian Drill Team from Belle Center.

Thursday’s attendance was just below what was recorded a year ago. The total estimated crowd was 6,037 with a paid gate of 1,078. That compares to 6,143 and 1097, respectively, in 2016.

The evening harness racing crowd was 469, off from 559 the previous year. There were 178 spectators at the afternoon session of racing which was rescheduled from Wednesday.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

6:30 p.m. – Renegade Equestrian Drill Team from Belle Center, grandstand

7 p.m. – Hardin County Truck and Tractor Pull, grandstand

10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings close

11 p.m. – Rides and fairgrounds close

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

7:30 a.m. – Gates open

8 a.m. – Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, show arena

9 a.m. – Dog Show, fairgrounds lawn; Open Class Horse and Pony Show, horse arena; Conservation Contest registration, Community Building

9:30 a.m. – Conservation Contest Judging, Community Building

10 a.m. – Exhibit buildings open

11:30 a.m. – Special Pie Judging (morning session), Community Building

Noon – Rides open

2:30 p.m., Special Pie Judging (afternoon session), Community Building

7 p.m., Sheep Lead Contest, show arena

8 p.m., Country entertainer Lauren Alaina, grandstand

10 p.m. – Exhibit buildings close

11 p.m. – Rides and fairgrounds close