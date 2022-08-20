United Way seeks new leaders

The United Way of Hardin County is seeking new leadership following the resignations of its top two people.

Executive Director Michele Daniels is resigning effective Sept. 30, and Administrative Assistant Jennifer Hattery is stepping down effective Aug. 31.

“It is with a mix of sadness and gratitude that the United Way of Hardin County Board of Directors announce the resignations,” the board said in a news release.

It said both Daniels and Hattery are resigning for unrelated personal issues and look forward to continuing to dedicate their time to volunteering at upcoming events.

“Both Michele and Jennifer leave the organization having advocated for critical initiatives that have championed change and built sustainability for the organization into the future,” the board said. “Their guidance and leadership have brought about immeasurable improvements to the framework of the United Way to better serve our partnering agencies, generous supporters, and our volunteers. Both will be missed for their dedication and passion to the mission of the United Way of Hardin County.”

The board is seeking candidates to fill both positions. It said, “Successful candidates should demonstrate high energy and a passion for improving Hardin County.” A full job description can be found at unitedwayhardincounty.org.

Candidates wishing to apply for either position can drop off their resume at the United Way office at 225 S. Detroit St., Kenton, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The positions will remain open until successful candidates are found, according to the release.