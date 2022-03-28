Upper Scioto Valley sets kindergarten registration

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















McGUFFEY — The Upper Scioto Valley kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year will take place on Thursday, May 19 from 3:45 to 7 p.m. and Friday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the school in McGuffey.

Appointments may be made at 419-756-3231, Ext. 4 or by going to www.usvschools.org to pre-register a child.

At the time of registration, you must bring your child, your child’s birth certificate and immunization records, custody papers if applicable and two proofs of residency. The school will not allow registration without these documents. Registration will take approximately one hour.

Immunizations required for kindergarten entrance include:

– Four or more DTaP or DT, or any combination. If all four doses were given before the child’s fourth birthday, a fifth dose is required. If the fourth dose was administered at least six months after the third dose, and on or after the child’s fourth birthday, a fifth dose is not required.

– Three or more doses of IPV. The final dose must be administered on or after the child’s fourth birthday regardless of the number of previous doses. If a combination of OPV and IPV was received, four doses of either vaccine are required.

– Two doses of MMR. Dose I must be administered on or after the first birthday. The second dose must be administrated at least 28 days after dose I.

– Three doses of Hepatitis B. The second dose must be administered at least 28 days after the first dose. The third dose must be given at least 16 weeks after the first dose and at least eight weeks after the second dose. The last dose in the series (third or fourth dose) must not be administrated before age 24 weeks.

– Two (2) doses of varicella vaccine must be administrated prior to entry. Dose 1 must be administrated on or after the first birthday. The second dose should be administrated at least three (3) months after dose one; however, if the second dose is administrated at least 28 days after the first dose, it is considered valid.

If a child has not had all the required immunizations, call your doctor or go to the Kenton-Hardin Health Department to complete these requirements prior to kindergarten registration.