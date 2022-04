Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Upper Scioto Valley Elementary Students of the Month were recognized during the school board’s April meeting. They were (from left, front) Gauge Bailey, Penelope Piper, Saul Sigala, Fernanda Ambros; (back) Principal Sara Core, Cole Hunt, Carlee Decker, Carter Mizek and Allison Stansberry.

Times photo/Kendrick Jesionowski