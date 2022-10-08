Van Wert overpowers Kenton 77-20

Wrapping up

Kenton defensive back Carter Heydinger (6) wraps up Van Wert halfback Brylen Parker (7) from the waist in Friday’s 77-20 loss at Robinson Field.

Times photo/Joel McCullough

By SEAN BLEVINS

Times sports editor

Van Wert’s high-powered offense overpowered the Kenton (1-7) defense for 620 total yards en route to a 77-20 Western Buckeye League win Friday night at Robinson Field.

The Cougars (7-1) could seemingly do no wrong. They had 395 rushing yards and only five incompletions.

Halfback Brylen Parker gashed the Wildcats for 199 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Starting quarterback Aidan Pratt was nearly perfect as he completed 18 of 20 passes for 225 yards and two TDs. Backup QB Briston Wise went for 114 yards and two TDs on six carries.

Van Wert had only two runs that gained zero yardage. The Cougars piled on 61 points with a couple minutes to spare before the end of the first half. Kenton freshman QB Blaine Bushong got a chance to sling it in the fourth quarter and he was 3-for-5 with 56 passing yards and a TD.

“He’s got a little rope to him,” KHS coach Zach Turner said about Bushong. “He does a good job. He’s starting to understand the offense and pick some things up. I’m excited for him and what he’s capable of.”

It was lopsided from the get-go. Parker made a couple of cuts on the first play to pick up 26 yards and get to the Kenton 32. Moments later, he took it to the two yard line then found the end zone on the ensuing play. Van Wert led 6-0 after a missed extra point with 10:51 to play in the first quarter.

Kenton’s Luke Leffler saw his first start at QB and took the majority of the reps. The Cougar defense made life hard for him. He was 7-for-19 through the air but had 66 yards and two scores on the ground.

Van Wert got the ball back quickly and made their way down the field in a hurry. Pratt used a sidearm toss to wide receiver Nate Phillips for 11 yards. Parker weaved his way through the Wildcat defense for an 18-yard score to make it a 13-0 game with 7:18 left in the first.

Kenton punted again on its next drive. Pratt got on the board with a 27-yard passing TD up the right side to WR Garett Gunter. That gave the Cougars a 20-point lead with 4:14 remaining in the first.

A Leffler interception was almost taken to the house by Van Wert defensive back Ashton Baer, but he was tackled at the Kenton 10. Parker went up the middle for his third rushing TD of the night with 2:44 left in the first.

Pratt tallied 18 rushing yards, but was effective there when needed. He got a five-yard score at the beginning of the second quarter to put the Cougars up 34-0.

Kenton’s Korbin Johnston took what the defense gave him as he went 7-for-12 with 88 yards.

“Luke [Leffler] is still getting used to the saddle. Korbin [Johnston] came in and threw a good ball. Blaine [Bushong] came in and did some good things. Overall, I feel like the offensive line has gotten a lot better,” Turner said.

Parker added his fourth score, an 11-yarder, to balloon the lead to 41-0 with 8:40 left in the second quarter.

Leffler put a stop to the bleeding with a 1-yard rushing TD with 6:25 in the second. It was set up by a 34-yard pass to WR Tyson Lawrence, who finished with five catches for 79 yards.

Van Wert WR Maddix Crutchfield caught a 43-yard TD midway through the second to push it to 47-7.

HB Damon McCracken broke multiple tackles on a 57-yard scamper then punched it in from the two to go up 54-7 with 5:04 left in the second.

Parker got his fifth and final score before the end of the half, giving them the 61-7 lead going into the locker room.

Leffler dashed in from 10 yards away with 39 seconds remaining in the third.

Wise replaced Pratt and had some magic of his own. He bounced off several Kenton defenders for a 24-yarder in the middle of the fourth quarter then used some cuts to break the plane from 20 yards out with 5:53 left on the clock.

Bushong threw a 54-yard laser to WR Kade Smith with 3:20 left to cut it to 69-20.

“Kade Smith has done an excellent job for us. He was a huge piece. We have to continue to build on that,” Turner said.

Wise tacked on a 52-yard rushing TD to close the scoring and give Van Wert the 77-20 conference victory.

Kenton has two games left; next Friday at Shawnee and Oct. 21 at Ottawa-Glandorf.