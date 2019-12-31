Vehicle hits house

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Times photo/Josh Woodford

A house at 429 Scott Avenue in Kenton appeared to sustain significant structural damage after being struck by a vehicle at about 4:06 p.m. Monday, according to a report from the Kenton Police Department. The incomplete report provided to the Times did not identify the driver. Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Scott when the driver failed to maintain control and drove off the left side of the roadway, It traveled into the front yard of 425 Scott Ave., property owned by Malinda Culley. After the vehicle drove over a bush, it crossed into the front yard of 429 Scott Ave., property owned by Larry Mankey. The vehicle struck the front porch, which was destroyed, and came to rest imbedded in the front of the residence, the report said.