‘Very, very short on subs’, Riverdale approves $35 hike in substitute teacher pay

By DAN ROBINSON

Times staff writer

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Like many school districts in the area and across the state, Riverdale is having difficulty finding qualified substitute teachers.

The situation was helped somewhat last year, when the state legislature allowed local boards of education to set their own requirements for subs in response to the pandemic.

But the change was temporary and the bill has expired, Superintendent Jeff Young reported to the school board Monday night. He told the board he hopes to talk with State Rep. Jon Cross to encourage a return to the local option, but until then the market for substitute teachers is limited.

“We only have five people who want to come here,” noted high school principal Dan Evans. “We are very, very, very short on subs. We are hoping for a healthy year.”

Last year, Evans told the board, he was able to pull aides from their assignments to stand in for teachers, but with the aides gone this year due to budget concerns, he is not sure how all the classes will be covered.

Riverdale’s current rate of compensation for teaching substitutes was $85 per day. Young presented a plan to the board which would increase the amount by $15 to $100 per day. Longer term commitments would see an increase in the daily amount, according to the plan.

But the increase didn’t seemed to be enough for some board members.

Treasurer Tracy Hiller noted substitute classified employees earn more than those replacing teachers. Perhaps more teaching subs would show an interest in driving to Riverdale if they were offered more of an incentive, suggested elementary principal Julie Greer.

The board voted to increase the daily rate for teaching subs to $120.

Also at the meeting, the board heard concerns from parent Adam Boutwell about the federal mandate which requires students to wear facial coverings while on buses.

“I am not here to debate the mask debate,” said Boutwell. “We just want to be counted (as being opposed to it).”

What would the possible consequences be to the district if it refused to comply with the federal demands, he asked the board.

There has been talk that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) could cut funding to the district, said Young. The district receives $4.5 million in federal funds, he noted.

The school’s attorney has advised the administration to follow the federal demands due to liability concerns, Young continued. Should someone get COVID-19 and the school was not following federal law, the district could face a potential lawsuit, noted the superintendent.

Transportation Director David Hankins said the bus drivers have been advised not to zero in on students who are not wearing masks. They are to be advised to talk to the students later about the situation and to focus more on driving the bus.

“Don’t focus all your attention on someone not wearing a mask,” Hankins said he will be telling the drivers. “Keep your eyes on the road.”