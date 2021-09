Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















The Faithful Sons Quartet (above) will be among the participants in a Victory Gospel Concert on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Building, 234 N. Washington St., Mount Victory. The program also will feature Lisa Oberlitner, The Mathys and One Voice. It is open to the public and doors open at 5 p.m.