Westminster UMC to host ‘Music In the Abbey’ show

WESTMINSTER — The Westminster United Methodist Church, 6650 Faulkner Road, will be hosting “Music In the Abbey” at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 24.

Featured performers include Jennifer Grace, Fresh Spirit and Chris Baldwin.

For more information, call 419-648-8151 or visit www.westminsterumc.org.