Winter Crisis heating help begins Nov. 1

The Ohio Development Services Agency and the Hancock Hardin Wyandot Putnam Community Action Commission (HHWP CAC) will help income eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months.

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for heating repairs. The program begins on Nov. 1, 2022 and runs until March 31, 2023.

The Winter Crisis program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, or have 25% or less of bulk fuel supply remaining to stay warm this winter.

Customers need to supply copies of the following documents for their appointment:

Copies of their most recent electric & gas bills;

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

Proof of disability (if applicable);

Appointments with HHWP CAC can be held over the phone or in person. To schedule a phone appointment, call 419-423-3755 ext. 302 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Due to expected volumes, callers many need to leave a message. Staff members will return calls in the order received. Customers can also do self-serve scheduling online at https://hhwpcac.checkappointments.com/

To facilitate service, prior to the scheduled appointment time, customers will need to provide required documents in drop boxes at agency sites in Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Or Putnam Counties or mail copies of documentation in advance to HHWP CAC – ATTN: HEAP/WCP, 1637 Tiffin

The Hardin County, office location is at 500 E. Columbus St., Kenton. The Hardin County HEAP office is closed on Friday.

Last season, 888 local households were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program.