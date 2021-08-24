Woodmore shuts out Lady Falcons, 1-0 Posted on August 24, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! MOUNT BLANCHARD — Woodmore’s Alayna Hahn scored the game’s lone goal 30 seconds into the second half as the visiting Wildcats defeated Riverdale 1-0 in a non-league girls soccer matchup on Monday. The Wildcats had a 22-9 shots on goal advantage in the game as Riverdale keeper Anjelina Sierra made 18 saves. Woodmore had a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks. The Falcons drop to 0-2 on the season. It was the first game for Woodmore. Spread the Love - Share this Post!