Woodmore shuts out Lady Falcons, 1-0

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Woodmore’s Alayna Hahn scored the game’s lone goal 30 seconds into the second half as the visiting Wildcats defeated Riverdale 1-0 in a non-league girls soccer matchup on Monday.

The Wildcats had a 22-9 shots on goal advantage in the game as Riverdale keeper Anjelina Sierra made 18 saves.

Woodmore had a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The Falcons drop to 0-2 on the season. It was the first game for Woodmore.