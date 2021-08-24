Home Local News Woodmore shuts out Lady Falcons, 1-0

Woodmore shuts out Lady Falcons, 1-0

Posted on August 24, 2021
MOUNT BLANCHARD — Woodmore’s Alayna Hahn scored the game’s lone goal 30 seconds into the second half as the visiting Wildcats defeated Riverdale 1-0 in a non-league girls soccer matchup on Monday.

The Wildcats had a 22-9 shots on goal advantage in the game as Riverdale keeper Anjelina Sierra made 18 saves. 

Woodmore had a 5-2 advantage in corner kicks. 

The Falcons drop to 0-2 on the season. It was the first game for Woodmore.

 


