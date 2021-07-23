Obit Myrtle Kalb

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Myrtle Kalb

Graveside services for Myrtle B. Kalb, 85 took place July 22 at the Jackson Center Cemetery by the Rev. Gary T. Mulholland.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton Full Gospel Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

