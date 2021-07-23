Obit Myrtle Kalb Posted on July 23, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Myrtle Kalb Graveside services for Myrtle B. Kalb, 85 took place July 22 at the Jackson Center Cemetery by the Rev. Gary T. Mulholland. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton Full Gospel Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!