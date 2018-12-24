Age, 94

Dunkirk

There will be no services for A. Marilyn Stager as it was her wish to be cremated.

Family graveside services will be at a later date.

She died at 7:22 p.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Blanchard Place.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!