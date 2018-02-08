Home Obituaries A. Wayne Kaiser

A. Wayne Kaiser

Posted on February 8, 2018
A. Wayne Kaiser
A. Wayne Kaiser

Age, 95
Harrod

Services for A. Wayne Kaiser will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by the Rev. Calvin Waugh.

Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

He died at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

