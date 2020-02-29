Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Abigail L. Diem will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Riverside Mennonite Church, 10930 Township Road 135, Kenton. Officiating will be Brother Melvin Burkholder, Brother Mark Rosenberry, Brother Matthew Garman, and H. Lynn Martin. Burial will be at the Riverside Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Abigail L. Diem, age 29 years, 7 months, 25 days, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was the wife of Jonathan Diem.

Born July 2, 1990, in Mount Holly, New Jersey, she was the daughter of John J. and Suzanne L. (Warrell) McNally.

She is survived by her husband of 8 years, Jonathan Diem; one daughter, Judith A. Diem, age 7; three brothers, Corey J. (husband of Darla) McNally, Kenton, OH; Joseph D. McNally, Mount Victory, OH; Mark A. McNally, Kenton, OH; two sisters Katherine L. McNally, New Philadelphia, OH; Carrie B. McNally, Kenton, OH.

She was preceded in death by infant son Lester John.

She was a member of the Riverside Mennonite Church, Pleasant Township.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be expressed at pricefh.net.