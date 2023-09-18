Ada M. (Bell) Griffin, 97, of Belle Center, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Ada’s memory, to the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1851 State Route 47 W., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Griffin family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

