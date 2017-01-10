Adams family to gather

There will be a gathering to remember the life of Billy Adams at the VFW Post in Forest on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Friends and family of Billy and his mother, Wanda (Wolford) Adams are invited for a dinner and to share memories of Billy’s life.
