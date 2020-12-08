Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 20

Kenton

A private family service for Adrian J. Gross will be streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. Pastor Phil Walker will officiate. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery in Alger.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. today.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

He died at 2:44 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society, P.O. Box 108, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

