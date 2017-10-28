age 59, Kenton

There will be no services for Alan Lee Harp at his request.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 7:04 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at his residence.

