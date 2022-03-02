Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Albert “Joe” Leroy Harp of Kenton Ohio passed away February 26, 2022. Joe is the son of the late Russell S. and Erma (Getz) Harp.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 7, 2022 10:00 -11:00 am at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am Monday, March 7, 2022 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorials can be sent to American Legion Post 191 Spencerville, Ohio in Joe’s name. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

