Alger

Aleen Davis, 69, of Alger, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

She was born June 16, 1950 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Robert L. and Madge (Shepard) Moore. On October 7, 1967, Aleen married Donald C. Davis and he preceded her in death in 2018. Aleen was a STNA nurse at Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center retiring after 30 years of service.

Aleen is survived by her sons, Michael R. Davis of St. Marys, OH, Johnny C. Davis of Alger, Matthew Davis of Findlay, Marty Davis of Alger; daughter, Sara J. Davis of Alger; six grandchildren, Jonathan E. Davis, Faith P. Davis, Chandler Varian, Kayla Davis, Haley Davis, and Andrew Weatherhead; two great-grandchildren, Keelan Varian and Clara M. Weatherhead. Aleen was preceded in death by brothers, Bob Moore, Otmer Moore, Dayers Moore, Clarence Moore; and sister, Goldie Moore.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.