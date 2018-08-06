Age, 76

Upper Sandusky

A celebration of life service for Alice F. McCarthy will be private with burial at Stansbery Cemetery near Marseilles.

She died at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at her home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

