Age, 96

Alger

Services for Alice Hicks were set for 1 p.m. today, June 10, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by her grandson, Alan Long. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

She died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hardin Hills Health Center Activity Fund.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

