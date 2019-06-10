Home Obituaries Alice Hicks

Alice Hicks

Posted on June 10, 2019
0

Age, 96
Alger

Services for Alice Hicks were set for 1 p.m. today, June 10, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger by her grandson, Alan Long. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

She died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hardin Hills Health Center Activity Fund.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Sharon K. Sheeley

    Sharon K. Sheeley

    Age, 71 Belle Center A graveside service for Sharon K. Sheeley will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesda…
    June 10, 2019
    1 min read
  • Sharon Heilman

    Sharon Heilman

    Age, 80 Kenton Services for Sharon Heilman will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at…
    June 8, 2019
    1 min read
  • Connie R. Fletcher

    Connie R. Fletcher

    Age, 62 Kenton A memorial service for Connie R. Fletcher will be at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Ju…
    June 8, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply