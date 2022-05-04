Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Alice Keller, 57 of Rushsylvania, Ohio passed away Saturday April 30, 2022 at Mary Rutan Hospital Bellefontaine, Ohio.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements for Alice. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date yet to be determined. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

