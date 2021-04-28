Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 92

Ada

Alice L. Anspach, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:15 a.m. at The Greens at Lima Convalescent Home.

We thank the sweet girls at The Greens for all they’ve done for Alice. We will be forever grateful.

Attendance will be restricted at the visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada at a later date. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

