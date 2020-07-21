Alice Louise Johnston  

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















August 14, 1959 – July 15, 2020

I have left the cares of this life behind on July 15, 2020 and have passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, my Saviour and Lord. I have answered my last call, played my last song and prayed my final prayer. I will be missed and reminisced by my parents, Dale and Janet Johnston; brothers Raymond (Diane) Johnston and Roger (Marina) Johnston; sister Amy (Barry) Milliron and several nieces and nephews.

I will be buried at Foxfield Preserve in Wilmot, Ohio on Friday July 17, 2020. There will not be any services. For those who gathered for my burial, I hope they experience God through seeing His reflection in the beauty of nature which He has created.

In lieu of flowers I ask you to do an unexpected act of kindness for someone else. Memorials should be directed to the Lutheran World Relief.

Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio. (419) 535-5840. www.wickfh.com.