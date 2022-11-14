A funeral service for Alice Louise Keyes, 76 of Lombard, Illinois, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Alice passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice’s honor may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

