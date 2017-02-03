Home Obituaries Alice M. Waltzer

Alice M. Waltzer

Posted on February 3, 2017
0
0
3
Alice Waltzer
Alice Waltzer
age 87, West Mansfield

Alice M. Waltzer, 87, of West Mansfield, entered her heavenly mansion, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017 at Wilson Funeral Home-Schnurrenberger Chapel 222 W. Center St. West Mansfield.

Reverend Doug Copp will officiate and burial will follow at Zanesfield Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Universal Hospice of Logan County or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Steven S. Bahr

    age 58, Plain City Graveside services for Steven S. Bahr will be held at a later date at W…
    February 3, 2017
    1 min read
  • Jerry Ruhlen

    Jerry R. Ruhlen

    Services for Jerry Richard Ruhlen will be private. Burial will be at Dunkirk Cemetery at a…
    February 3, 2017
    1 min read

  • Richard M. ‘Colonel’ Boose

    Services for Richard M. “Colonel” Boose will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Fu…
    February 2, 2017
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply