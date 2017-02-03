Alice M. Waltzer, 87, of West Mansfield, entered her heavenly mansion, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2017 at Wilson Funeral Home-Schnurrenberger Chapel 222 W. Center St. West Mansfield.

Reverend Doug Copp will officiate and burial will follow at Zanesfield Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Universal Hospice of Logan County or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!