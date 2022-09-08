Alice (Parker) Downey, 86 of Kenton, went to her heavenly home September 7, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones.

A celebration of life service will be held at Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Kenton on Monday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the church prior to the service. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Trinity United Presbyterian Church (301 W Columbus St, Kenton, OH 43326 419-673-2173) or Hospice Care (Universal Home Health & Hospice, 921 Rush Ave, Bellefontaine, OH 43311 – www.uhcinc.org.

Thoughts and condolences may be shared with the family via the funeral home’s website of pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!