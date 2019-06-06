Home Obituaries Alice Purcell Keller

Posted on June 6, 2019
0
Age, 95
Kenton

Services for Alice Purcell Keller will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Gregg King.

Burial will take place at a later date at Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

She died at 7:47 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Blanchard Place, Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to Saulisberry Park in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

