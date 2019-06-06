Age, 95

Kenton

Services for Alice Purcell Keller will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Gregg King.

Burial will take place at a later date at Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

She died at 7:47 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Blanchard Place, Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to Saulisberry Park in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!