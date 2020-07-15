Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 63

Russia

Allen D. Lease, 63 of Russia, Ohio and formerly of Kenton passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Friday until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Allen to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

