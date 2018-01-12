age 88, Kenton

Graveside services for Allen L. “Red” Laubis will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grove Cemetery in Kenton with the Kenton AMVETS Post 1994 Honor Guard providing full military rites.

A celebration of Red’s life will also be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Kenton Moose or to Not By Choice Outreach.

Arrangements are being handled by Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

He died at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Blanchard Place, Kenton.

