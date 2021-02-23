Home Obituaries Allen P. Hughes

Allen P. Hughes

Posted on February 23, 2021
0
Age, 78
rural Kenton

Services for Allen P. Hughes will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Doug Pummell. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. 

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. 

He died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at Marion General Hospital.

Memorials may be made the Marseilles United Methodist Church or the Shriner’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio  43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

