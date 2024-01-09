Allen R. Hale, age 93 of Ridgeway, went on to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 6th at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

A funeral service will being at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 10:00 AM Thursday, until the time of service. Cremation will take place at a later date according to Allen’s wishes and interment will be in the Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Allen’s son, Pat, to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

