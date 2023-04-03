Allie Ann “Sis” Barthauer, age 88, of Lakeview, Ohio passed away at 6:20am on April 1, 2023 at Logan Acres Senior Community in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Per her wishes there will be no services, and her body was donated to Wright State University School of Medicine Department of Anatomy in Dayton Ohio.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the animal shelter His Hands Extended Sanctuary 1560 Dialton Rd St Paris Ohio 43072-9415.

