Age, 101

Kent

Allyene Mae Wolf began her eternal journey January 31, 2019, peacefully at home at age 101 years 7 months 26 days.

There will be a visiting period, followed by an interment service, at the Committal Building at Grove Cemetery in Kenton starting at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Goshen Grange Scholarship Fund, 18977 C R 120, Kenton, Ohio 43326, which the family will match. A reception luncheon will follow at Goshen Grange.

Allyene will be placed in rest at Grove Cemetery, with her many relatives there.

