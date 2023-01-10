A celebration for life will be held for Alvin J. Kissling at a later date.

He was born April 7, 1951 to Earl and Freda (Fogle) Kissling in Kenton, OH.

He passed January 7, 2023 quietly in his sleep at his home in Ft. Payne, Alabama.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!