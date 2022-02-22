Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Alwanda Louise Albert

Private family services for Alwanda Louise Albert , 87 will be held in Dola Cemetery, Dola, at a later date.

She died at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Westbrook.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

She was born on July 29, 1934 in Hardin County to the late Virgil and Donna (Swavel) Wolber. On Dec. 27, 1952 she married Clarence “Smiley” Albert and he preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 1994.

Surviving are her daughter, Shauna (Tom) Dilts of Dola; grandchildren, Steffanie Humphries, Maranda Dilts, Tom (Kendra) Dilts and Andrew Dilts; great-grandchildren, Annabelle Humphries, Paige Seitz, Issac Oreglia, Alexandra Humphries, Benjamin Dilts, Emily Humphries, Robert Dilts and Lincoln Dilts; and a sister-in-law, Edna Sponsler.

Alwanda was a 1952 graduate of Dola High School. She worked at the Hardin County Probate Court where she was Chief Deputy for many years.

She was a 4-H advisor, was a member of the Hardin Northern Band Boosters and loved to sew in her younger years.

Alwanda enjoyed the company of her family.

