Age, 41

Ada

Private family services for Amanda S. McCurry will be at a later date with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

She died at 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at her residence.

The Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Ada is handling the arrangements.

