Amy Grace Brueshaber

Posted on September 25, 2020
Age, 93
formerly of Kenton

Funeral Services for Amy Grace Brueshaber will be private. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She passed away at the Green Hills Community in West Liberty on 23 September 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

