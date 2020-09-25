Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

formerly of Kenton

Funeral Services for Amy Grace Brueshaber will be private. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

She passed away at the Green Hills Community in West Liberty on 23 September 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!