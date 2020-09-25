Amy Grace Brueshaber Posted on September 25, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 93formerly of Kenton Funeral Services for Amy Grace Brueshaber will be private. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. She passed away at the Green Hills Community in West Liberty on 23 September 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin Memorial Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!