Services for Anasue Spradlin will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 20202 at the Freewill Baptist Church, McGuffey by Pastor Don Webb.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

She died at 4:06 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1941 in Minnie, Kentucky, to the late Russell and Daisy (Moore) Spencer. On Nov. 11, 1988 she married Robert J. Spradlin and he survives in McGuffey.

Also surviving are her three children, Lorna Lacey of Morehead, Ky., Kim (Orin) Holliday of Clearwater, Fla., and Brian (Billy) Sallee of Alger; a step-son, John Spradlin; six grandchildren, Justin Lacey, Sheena Lacey, Brittany Zenk, Cody Rogers, Ginnie Critten and Torri Sallee; six great-grandchildren, Jordan Howerton, Kinley Ison, Jude Rogers, Sawyer Rogers, Katherine Rogers and Felicity Rogers; three brothers, J. C. (Dalphene) Spencer, Obe Spencer and Darvin Spencer; and seven sisters, Tay Bolen, Betty Tuttle, Linda Jones, Muriel Johnson, Ruth Howard, Gail Sowers and Pat Henry.

She was preceded in death by her step-son, Robbie Spradlin II; great-granddaughter, Clara Zenk and sister, Joyce.

Ann retired from Imperial Cup of Kenton, where she worked as a supervisor for more than ten years.

She was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church of McGuffey.

Ann enjoyed gardening and camping, and loved visiting with siblings at the cabins in Kentucky twice a year.

Ann was a gentle, humble, sweet person who loved spending time with her family. She spent a lot of time with her sisters daily.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Freewill Baptist Church, 205 Courtright Street, P.O. Box 148, McGuffey, Ohio 45859.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.