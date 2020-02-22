Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 75

St. Marys

Andrea Kay Knapp, age 75 of St. Marys, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at 3:33 a.m. at her home. She was born on November 28, 1944 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ervin C. and Carol L. (Mann) Blakeley.

On February 24, 1963 Andrea married John Douglas Knapp who survives along with three daughters, Kimberly (Jon) Blackburn of Lakeview, Lora (Dale) Fogt of Jackson Center, and Carol (Larry) Ferguson of Anna, six grandchildren, and twin great-granddaughters.

Mrs. Knapp was a homemaker and a 1962 graduate of Sidney High School.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the Knapp family at the funeral home’s website, www.cromesfh.com