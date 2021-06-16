Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Andrew Albert, 73 of Kenton passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A private family service will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery. ‘

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Andrew to Hospice of Central Ohio. 410 W. 10th Ave, 7th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43210 or to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

