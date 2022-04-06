Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Andrew Jones, 19, of Findlay, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born on January 2, 2003, in Findlay to Nick and Kathy (Click) Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com

