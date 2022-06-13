Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A graveside service for Andrew Tyler “Ty” Farthing, 47 will be held at a later date in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!