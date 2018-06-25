Home Obituaries Andy Lee Lightner

Andy Lee Lightner

Posted on June 25, 2018
0
0
50
Andy Lee Lightner
Andy Lee Lightner

Age, 81
Bristol, Ind.

Andy Lee Lightner, 81, of Bristol, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home at 6:45 a.m. Thursday June 21, 2018.

A celebration of Andy’s life will be held on July 8, 2018 from Noon till 4:00 p.m. at Country Strong, 22889 C.R. 36, Goshen, Indiana 46526.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.

Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the Elkhart County Humane Society.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Lori Shannon Dyer

    Lori Shannon Dyer

    Age, 48 Ada Lori Shannon Dyer, 48, died on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 12:57 p.m. at her home…
    June 25, 2018
    1 min read

  • Jack Lightner

    Age, 71 Kenton Services for Jack Lightner will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Price-McElroy Fu…
    June 25, 2018
    1 min read

  • Lowell W. Allen

    Age, 55 Ada A memorial service for Lowell W. Allen will be held at a later date. It was hi…
    June 25, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply