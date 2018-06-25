Age, 81

Bristol, Ind.

Andy Lee Lightner, 81, of Bristol, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home at 6:45 a.m. Thursday June 21, 2018.

A celebration of Andy’s life will be held on July 8, 2018 from Noon till 4:00 p.m. at Country Strong, 22889 C.R. 36, Goshen, Indiana 46526.

Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.

Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the Elkhart County Humane Society.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!