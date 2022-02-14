Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Angela D. Fraley, 54, of Kenton, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey, OH 45859, with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at the McGuffey Church of Christ, 203 Columbus Street, McGuffey, OH 45859.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kenton City Schools for the autistic classes.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

