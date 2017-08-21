age 56, Alger

Services for Angela Kay Joseph were to be at 1 p.m. today at the Alger Assembly of God Church by Pastor Mark Andreasen. Burial was to follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home for the benevolence of the family, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger was in charge of arrangements and condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died at 4:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at her residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!