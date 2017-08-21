Angela Kay Joseph Posted on August 21, 2017 0 0 6 age 56, Alger Services for Angela Kay Joseph were to be at 1 p.m. today at the Alger Assembly of God Church by Pastor Mark Andreasen. Burial was to follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home for the benevolence of the family, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812. Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger was in charge of arrangements and condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com She died at 4:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at her residence. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription