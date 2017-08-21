Home Obituaries Angela Kay Joseph

Angela Kay Joseph

Posted on August 21, 2017
age 56, Alger

Services for Angela Kay Joseph were to be at 1 p.m. today at the Alger Assembly of God Church by Pastor Mark Andreasen. Burial was to follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home for the benevolence of the family, P.O. Box 41, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger was in charge of arrangements and condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

She died at 4:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at her residence.

